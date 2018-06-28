U.S. 63 at Standstill in Columbia

COLUMBIA - U.S. 63 in Columbia turned into a parking lot Thursday afternoon with several inches of snow keeping drivers immobile.

The weather kept drivers on Highway 63, both northbound and southbound between Interstate 70 and Grindstone Parkway, stranded. But on other sides of the two intersections, traffic opened up, but was still slow-going.

Some motorists tried to beat the weather.

"I left work early to get home," said one driver stranded in the traffic. "I should have stayed at work."