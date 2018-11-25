U.S. Attorney's Office announces sentences for three Mid-Missouri people

JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri announced three sentences for people convicted of federal crimes.

Troy Lewis, 31, of Columbia was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole for possessing methamphetamine. Police found about one-third a pound of meth with Lewis when they stopped the vehicle in which he was a passenger in January 2016. Officers also found more than three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Sean Blumenshine, 34, of Harrisburg was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison withut parole for his role in a plan to sell methamphetamine. Blumenshine was caught trying to sell meth at the Taco Bell in Kingdom City; as he tried to drive away from police, he hit several unmarked police vehicles and one private vehicle. Officers caught him after his vehicle took too much damage to continue. Police found a little more than two pounds of meth and nearly $5,000 cash in the car. His partner had been arrested earlier in the day in the St. Charles area.

Abbie Stemper, 43, of Versailles was sentenced to one year and one day in jail for defrauding her employer out of nearly $400,000. Stemper worked at Smith Paper and Janitor Supply in Eldon at the time, and embezzled the money via false refunds, not reimbursing SP&JS for sales she made through her own business entities, and fixing an Amazon account to deposit money into her own personal bank account. Stemper further admitted to intercepting customer checks and putting them in her own account.