U.S. Census Bureau plans for questionnaire assistance sites in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Census Bureau will begin setting up temporary Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) sites in Columbia starting the week of August 26th.

The city announced the sites in a news release Wednesday.

MQA is a nationwide operation in low-responding areas to promote and assist with responding to the 2020 Census. MQA sites in Columbia will be hosted at Columbia City Hall, Columbia Public Library, Columbia Parks and Recreation Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), The Food Bank Central Pantry and others. The sites will be set up based on days and times that are busier for the organizations from now until Sept. 18.



Staff members at the MQA sites are U.S. Census Bureau employees and will follow all local health guidelines. They can be identified by their ID badge that includes their name, photo, U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date. Staff members will help residents answer questions and directly access the census questionnaire on Census Bureau mobile devices in English, or in one of twelve non-English languages, or call for assistance. In addition, MQA staff will also have language assistance guides for 59 non-English languages.

The Census closes Sept. 30, 2020.