U.S.House bill would make animal cruelty a federal crime

3 days 7 hours 7 minutes ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:11:00 AM CDT October 27, 2019 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Currently, animal cruelty is not a federal crime. However, a new bill, which unanimously passed the House of Representatives earlier this week would make animal cruelty a federal offense.

The bill, known as the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, adds potential fines, a prison term of up to seven years or both for those charged with animal cruelty.

Taylor Frantz, who owns a dog, said he was surprised when he learned there was no federal crime for animal cruelty.

"I don't know why it wouldn't be," he said. "There seem to be laws for everything else."

The PACT Act, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch D-Florida, provides exceptions for hunting, euthanization of an animal and medical or scientific research.

This bill expands on the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which President Barrack Obama signed into law in 2010. The 2010 law made it a crime to create or distribute a video that depicts animals cruelty. However, the bill did not make the act of animal cruelty a federal crime.

Kitty Block, who is the CEO and President of The Human Society Legislative Fund, said the bill would remove loopholes in federal law.

"The PACT Act will remove that loophole by prohibiting these acts when they occur on federal property, such as federal prisons and national parks, regardless of whether a video has been produced," she said. "It would also allow federal authorities to crack down on animal cruelty that affects interstate or foreign commerce, including moving animals across state lines or information exchanged on website's that allows animal exploitation such as bestiality to occur."

The identical senate companion bill has been introduced with bipartisan support in the U.S Senate. In previous legislative terms, the bill unanimously passed the U.S. Senate twice. 

More News

Grid
List

Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
MOBERLY - The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce and Moberly Public Schools are hosting an event Wednesday to combat an... More >>
54 minutes ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Break Time gas station on Paris Rd. and Vandiver Dr. confirmed with KOMU 8... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:50:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in Top Stories

Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains were found, the Jefferson City community is still remembering Darnell Gray. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:15:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
CLAYTON (AP) — The chairman of a St. Louis County police board has resigned and another board member... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:50:25 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
COLUMBIA - It's only been about two months since Tom Klucking lost his wife, Krystina, to breast cancer. But, his... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 9:29:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Caregiver in Darnell Gray case now charged with murder
BREAKING: Caregiver in Darnell Gray case now charged with murder
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors updated the charges Friday against Quatavia Givens to involve second-degree murder. Givens was originally charged... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Shelters in Columbia preparing for cold weather
Shelters in Columbia preparing for cold weather
COLUMBIA - Rainbow House Emergency Shelter and The Salvation Army Harbor House are prepared for the early winter weather, but... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives
FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in Weather

Columbia Police asking for help locating man's next of kin
Columbia Police asking for help locating man's next of kin
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the community's help in locating the next of kin for a man found dead... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

MU professor studying potential link between alcohol and Alzheimer's
MU professor studying potential link between alcohol and Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - The federal government awarded an MU professor a $1.8 million grant Tuesday to study the role of alcohol... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:48:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Missouri health department tracked periods
Missouri health department tracked periods
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's health department director says the agency tracked menstrual periods of Planned Parenthood patients as part... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

ROAD CONDITIONS: MoDOT preparing for possible winter weather
ROAD CONDITIONS: MoDOT preparing for possible winter weather
COLUMBIA -- MoDOT will be on the lookout this week as winter weather could impact roads in certain parts of... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

State Supreme Court greenlights grad student unionization
State Supreme Court greenlights grad student unionization
MISSOURI - Missouri's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the UM System's last appeal in a case that would... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3:59:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Buckle Up Phone Down Day roundtable works for solutions on distracted driving
Buckle Up Phone Down Day roundtable works for solutions on distracted driving
COLUMBIA - Researchers, regulators, and safety advocates from around the country gathered at MU's campus to discuss how to combat... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Raising Cane's looking to come to Columbia
Raising Cane's looking to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A developer is looking to get plans approved in order to build a drive-through Raising Cane's restaurant on... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Woman sleeps in tree to protest trail project
Woman sleeps in tree to protest trail project
COLUMBIA - During the changing seasons, you'd expect to see leaves turning colors if you looked into the trees. But... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
ATLANTA -- The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday toward allowing amateur athletes to cash in on... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in Sports

Medical pot group asks Missouri officials to regulate vaping
Medical pot group asks Missouri officials to regulate vaping
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical marijuana trade group wants Missouri health officials to issue strict vaping regulations as the... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:51:08 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
8am 35°
9am 35°
10am 36°
11am 36°