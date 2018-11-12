U.S. House Republicans Vote to Repeal Health Care Law

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican controlled U.S. House voted to repeal the year old health care law, fulfilling a promise made during elections.



The 245-189 vote marks the fulfillment of a promise many Republicans made in last fall's political campaigns.



The measure has little or no chance of passing the Senate, where Democratic supporters of the law have a majority. Obama has vowed to veto it if it reaches his desk.



Republicans said the repeal was necessary because the law provides for a government takeover of the health care system, raises taxes and would destroy jobs.



Democrats denied that, and said repeal would strip Americans of new protections against insurance industry abuses that deny them coverage they have paid for.

