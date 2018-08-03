U.S. mail truck crashes in Cole County, causes delays

JEFFERSON CITY — A truck carrying U.S. mail crashed on Highway 63 Friday morning, causing traffic delays for about two hours.

Police said the semi truck went off the left side of the road, hitting several traffic barriers full of sand. It then went back onto the road before hitting a bridge. The crash left debris and sand all over the roadway.

The driver got life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Columbia hospital for treatment. The truck had to be towed due to the extent of damage it received.