U.S. Marshals Service warns public of phone scam

JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday it has received multiple reports of a phone scam involving people claiming to be deputy U.S. marshals.

A scammer identified themselves as working for marshals service and told victims there was a warrant for their arrest. The scammer asked for personal or identifying information and threatened the victims with fines and/or arrest.

People who get such calls should not provide any information to the caller, including credit card information and should not pay any fines, the marshals service said.

Victims are urged to hand up and file a complaint online with the FBI-Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at its website.