U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney

18 hours 32 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
By: Ryan Foley, The Associated Press

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the man suspected of killing an Iowa college student.

A spokesman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Wednesday that a search of the agency's records found nothing indicating that Cristhian Bahena Rivera "has any immigration status."

That potentially contradicts the statement of Rivera's attorney that he "has the legal documents" to work in the United States. The attorney for Cristhian Bahena Rivera challenged the government's statement Wednesday that the suspect has been living in the United States illegally.

Rivera, 24, made his first appearance in court in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, whose July 18 disappearance while out jogging set off a massive search.

In a court document, defense attorney Allan M. Richards stated that an employer has said Rivera has legal permission to be in the U.S. The document named Craig Lang, a former head of the Iowa Board of Regents, which oversees the state's three public universities. Lang is co-owner of a dairy that employed Rivera.

Rivera's immigration status was confirmed by an E-Verify electronic immigration status check, the Lang family said in a statement.

Richards sought a gag order and said comments about the case by President Donald Trump would "poison the entire possible pool of jury members."

He also asked that the proceedings be closed.

"The government has weighed in at the highest levels with a predisposition that my client is guilty," he said.

Rivera, who was ordered held on $5 million bond, has allegedly confessed to the killing, which was quickly thrust into the immigration debate shaping the midterm elections.

Trump seized on the man's arrest on Tuesday to call the nation's immigration laws "a disgrace" that will only be fixed by electing more Republicans. Iowa's Republican governor, facing a tough re-election challenge in November, blasted an immigration system that "allowed a predator like this to live in our community." And Iowa's two GOP U.S. senators called the death a tragedy that "could have been prevented."

Rivera led investigators early Tuesday to a body believed to be Tibbetts in a cornfield about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was last seen going for an evening run, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Rick Rahn said.

"I can't speak about the motive. I can just tell you that it seemed that he followed her, seemed to be drawn to her on that particular day, for whatever reason he chose to abduct her," Rahn told reporters.

Within hours, Trump noted the arrest at a rally in West Virginia.

"You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman," Trump told the crowd in Charleston. "Should've never happened. Illegally in our country. We've had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad. The immigration laws are such a disgrace. We're getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans. We have to get 'em."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said residents were heartbroken and angry. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst vowed that they "cannot allow these tragedies to continue."

Trump has made crackdown on illegal immigration a core policy of his administration. He often has claimed widespread crime by people living in the country illegally, citing among other things the indictments of 11 suspected MS-13 gang members from El Salvador charged in connection with the slayings of two Virginia teens. Trump also has held events at the White House with members of "angel families," whose relatives were killed by immigrants.

Although Trump claims legal U.S. residents are less likely to commit crime, several studies from social scientists and the libertarian think tank Cato Institute have concluded that isn't accurate and that states with a higher share of people living in the country illegally have lower violent crime rates.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it lodged a federal immigration detainer for Rivera after he was arrested on the murder charge. That move means the agency has probable cause to believe he is subject to deportation.

Investigators said they believed Rivera had lived in the area from four to seven years.

In a statement late Tuesday, Yarrabee Farms said Rivera had worked at its farms for the last four years and was an employee in good standing. The Brooklyn-based company said it was shocked to hear that Rivera was charged in Tibbetts' death. Yarrabee Farms is owned by the family of Craig Lang, a prominent Republican who previously served as president of the Iowa Farm Bureau.

A search of Iowa court records revealed no prior criminal history, and it's unclear whether he had ever been subject to prior deportation proceedings.

Rivera's Facebook page described him as being from Guayabillo, a community of less than 500 people in the Mexican state of Guerrero. It's about a three-hour drive from the resort city of Acapulco.

Investigators said they zeroed in on Rivera after obtaining footage from surveillance cameras in Brooklyn. The footage showed a Chevy Malibu connected to Rivera that was driving back and forth as Tibbetts was running in the area, Rahn said.

An affidavit attached to the criminal complaint against Rivera alleged that he admitted to investigators he got out of his car and started running alongside Tibbetts.

Tibbetts grabbed her phone and said she was going to call the police. The affidavit said Rivera panicked and then said he blacked out. Rivera next remembers seeing her earphones on his lap, and taking her bloody body out of the trunk of his car, it said.

Rivera was cooperating with investigators and speaking with the help of a translator, Rahn said. An autopsy was planned for Wednesday.

A conviction on first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole in Iowa, which does not have the death penalty.

Tibbetts would have started her junior year at the University of Iowa, where she was a psychology major.

Her family released a statement Wednesday thanking people from around the world for the "outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie's name."

The statement added, "We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever."

More News

Grid
List

Charges filed against Kansas City man in Moberly Break Time robbery
Charges filed against Kansas City man in Moberly Break Time robbery
RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney filed charges Wednesday against a Kansas City man in connection with an... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 9:18:00 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools district property tax to increase
Columbia Public Schools district property tax to increase
COLUMBIA - Residents within the Columbia Public School district will see an increase in their property taxes this year. ... More >>
57 minutes ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 9:09:00 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Two Jefferson City bars named in wrongful death lawsuit
Two Jefferson City bars named in wrongful death lawsuit
CALIFORNIA - A Lincoln County man filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday, accusing two Jefferson City bars of being responsible... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 9:02:32 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Moberly man pleads guilty to child sex crimes, wife awaiting trial
Moberly man pleads guilty to child sex crimes, wife awaiting trial
HUNTSVILLE - A Moberly man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four sex crimes involving children, while a dozen other charges against... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 8:30:00 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Fulton police respond to shots fired early Thursday morning
Fulton police respond to shots fired early Thursday morning
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m. a vehicle... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 8:09:00 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' killing gave false ID to employer
Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' killing gave false ID to employer
(CNN) -- The man accused of pursuing and killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts had worked four years at an Iowa dairy... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:14:00 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

New state law requires dyslexia screening and support
New state law requires dyslexia screening and support
JEFFERSON CITY – Starting this year, Missouri schools now must screen elementary students for dyslexia. House Bill 2379 ,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:26:00 AM CDT August 23, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her teenage daughter has been arrested in Columbia, along with her... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:24:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 74°
12pm 76°
1pm 78°
2pm 80°