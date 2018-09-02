U.S. Postal Service Looks to Consolidate Columbia Operations

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Postal Service plans to look at consolidating some of Columbia's operations.

The study will see if any of the Columbia operations can be consolidated into St. Louis or Kansas City processing and distribution centers.

The postal service is doing this survey because of the decline in first-class mail, which has decreased 37 percent since 2007. The postal service said it still expects annual deficits after the economy fully recovers.