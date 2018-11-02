U.S. Postal Service Warns of Scam

COLUMBIA - The United States Postal Service is warning its customers about a recent scam designed to gain access to customers' personal information.

The agency said emails are sent to customers about an unsuccessful delivery attempt or intercepted package. They are prompted to click a link to find out when they will receive their package, but this infects their computer with a malicious virus. The virus can steal information such as a customer's name, password and financial information.

In response, Columbia Postmaster Mark Rask is urging residents to use caution.

"We want to keep our customers safe," said Rask.

He said the U.S. Postal Inspector Service has started looking for a way to shut down the harmful programs.

Indicators of a spam email include poor grammar, spelling errors, requests personal information, requires "immediate action" or else dire consequences will occur, or an "automated message system" states "Click on this link for details."

Cheryl Thompson, the Customer Relations Coordinator for Mid-Missouri, advised customers to delete questionable emails. Packages can be tracked online, and usps.com is the only verified source.

If you already clicked on the link, Rask said to report it to the postmaster via either phone (1-800-275-8777) or email (spam@uspis.gov).