U.S. Supreme Court rules no life in prison without parole for minors

COLUMBIA - Missouri is scrambling to create a constitutional sentence for juveniles convicted of first degree murder after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday.

The high court ruled that its 2012 ruling banning mandatory life without parole sentences for juvenile murderers applies to those previously convicted.

The ruling has reaffirmed that more than 80 Missouri inmates sentenced to life in prison as teenagers could have a chance at freedom.

Montgomery v. Louisiana decided mandatory life without parole for juvenile homocide offenders violates the 8th Amendment on "cruel and unusual punishment."