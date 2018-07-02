U.S. Supreme Court to Review Case Involving Missouri Company

Oklahoma has argued for more than four years that a number of Arkansas poultry plants are polluting the Illinois River watershed and are legally responsible for the damage. State officials sued the plants last June. Arkansas Attorney General Mike Beebe wants permission from the Supreme Court to sue Oklahoma. He says the states should settle the fight through agreements surrounding the Arkansas River Basin. But Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson says his state's dispute is with the companies, not Arkansas. He says Arkansas' legal moves are meant to shield the private companies from litigation. Edmondson has sued eight companies, including Willow Brook Foods of Springfield.