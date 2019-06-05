U.S.Supreme Court won't hear Columbia alleged excessive force case

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a 2011 Columbia case in which police detained two men at gunpoint and searched their vehicle.

An attorney for Josh L. Williams and Phillip M. Porter Jr., said police officers pulled out their guns during an encounter with the two men in Cosmo Park on Oct. 31, 2011.

The attorney, Stephen Wyse said his clients were listening to music and drinking a beer when officers Scott Decker, Jeffrey Forck and Matthew Steepens arrived shortly before noon.

Williams said the officers started talking to him, but he couldn't hear them over the music. He said he reached to turn down the volume and the officers drew their weapons.

Williams said the officers asked him if there were any drugs or weapons in the car. He said he told them he did not have any drugs, but did have a registered 40-caliber handgun. Williams said the police accused him of being a felon, but Williams said he denied ever committing a felony.

Williams said the officers then handcuffed both him and Porter. Williams said, as the officers were applying the handcuffs, he told them he had previously had surgery on his left wrist. He said the officer then tightened the handcuff on that wrist excessively – much tighter than on the other wrist.

Williams said police eventually released both he and Porter. He said they found no felony charges or convictions against him.

Wyse said, "It's not illegal to listen to music in the park. I do not believe this would have happened if my clients were not black."

Since the Supreme Court denied the petition Monday, the case can move no further. KOMU 8 News reached out to both Columbia police and the officers' attorney, and they choose not to comment on the court's decision.