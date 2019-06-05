U.S.Supreme Court won't hear Columbia alleged excessive force case

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 24 2015 Feb 24, 2015 Tuesday, February 24, 2015 2:18:55 PM CST February 24, 2015 in News
By: Christina Santiago, KOMU 8 News

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a 2011 Columbia case in which police detained two men at gunpoint and searched their vehicle.

An attorney for Josh L. Williams and Phillip M. Porter Jr., said police officers pulled out their guns during an encounter with the two men in Cosmo Park on Oct. 31, 2011.

The attorney, Stephen Wyse said his clients were listening to music and drinking a beer when officers Scott Decker, Jeffrey Forck and Matthew Steepens arrived shortly before noon.

Williams said the officers started talking to him, but he couldn't hear them over the music. He said he reached to turn down the volume and the officers drew their weapons.

Williams said the officers asked him if there were any drugs or weapons in the car. He said he told them he did not have any drugs, but did have a registered 40-caliber handgun. Williams said the police accused him of being a felon, but Williams said he denied ever committing a felony.

Williams said the officers then handcuffed both him and Porter. Williams said, as the officers were applying the handcuffs, he told them he had previously had surgery on his left wrist. He said the officer then tightened the handcuff on that wrist excessively – much tighter than on the other wrist.

Williams said police eventually released both he and Porter. He said they found no felony charges or convictions against him.

Wyse said, "It's not illegal to listen to music in the park. I do not believe this would have happened if my clients were not black."

Since the Supreme Court denied the petition Monday, the case can move no further. KOMU 8 News reached out to both Columbia police and the officers' attorney, and they choose not to comment on the court's decision. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:43:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Wooldridge battles flooding
Wooldridge battles flooding
WOOLDRIDGE- Small towns across mid-Missouri are all dealing with the severe flooding impacting the state. Cooper County's Wooldridge is no... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in Continuous News

Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
LAKE OZARK - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced boating restrictions on the Osage River Tuesday. A news release... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Parts of MKT trail closed due to flooding
Parts of MKT trail closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA - The MKT Trail access at Jay Dix Station is closed due to flooding. Parks and Recreation Director,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Columbia Police Department starts Police Explorer Program
Columbia Police Department starts Police Explorer Program
COLUMBIA - People aged 14-21 years have the opportunity to join the Columbia Police Department Police Explorer Program on Wednesday.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 5:15:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Judge: No doctor testimony needed in abortion clinic hearing
Judge: No doctor testimony needed in abortion clinic hearing
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge says testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri's only abortion clinic will not... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 4:37:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec closes part of MKT trail due to flooding
Columbia Parks and Rec closes part of MKT trail due to flooding
COLUMBIA - Access to part of the MKT trail will be closed until further notice due to flooding. The entrance... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Small business called backbone of Columbia
Small business called backbone of Columbia
COLUMBIA - As Columbia continues to grow, small businesses continue to drive a large portion of its economy. Smalls... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 4:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

United Way spreads the word about tornado relief pick-up site
United Way spreads the word about tornado relief pick-up site
JEFFERSON CITY - United Way leaders are worried people impacted by recent tornadoes don't know about the help they can... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

United Way of Central Missouri gives $200,000 grant for community support
United Way of Central Missouri gives $200,000 grant for community support
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri is giving community support grants to health and human service agencies.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 1:50:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Man killed in crash on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City
Man killed in crash on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man died in a crash involving a semi-truck near Kingdom City on I-70 Monday, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Miller County man pleads guilty to child molestation
Miller County man pleads guilty to child molestation
MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty to child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child on Monday. According... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 12:24:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Woman arrested after deputies find meth
Woman arrested after deputies find meth
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman Monday after a K-9 search turned up methamphetamine and other drugs Monday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:29:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Missouri Humane Society rescuing animals stranded in flooded areas
Missouri Humane Society rescuing animals stranded in flooded areas
WINFIELD - The Humane Society of Missouri sent a team to flooded areas along the Mississippi River on Tuesday to... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:38:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Missouri medical marijuana sample application now available
Missouri medical marijuana sample application now available
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday released a sample of the application for medical... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:31:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

More names added to drug case linked with Old Hawthorne homicide
More names added to drug case linked with Old Hawthorne homicide
COLUMBIA - New documents unsealed in federal court Monday identified several more people connected to a drug-related homicide in the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 8:55:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Missouri subpoenas abortion clinic doctors amid legal battle
Missouri subpoenas abortion clinic doctors amid legal battle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge on Tuesday weighed whether physicians from Missouri's only abortion clinic can be... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 8:24:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Brunswick and Chariton County to lay out plan for rebuilding after floods
UPDATE: Brunswick and Chariton County to lay out plan for rebuilding after floods
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick and Chariton County Emergency Management are helping residents affected by recent flooding. The... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 5:24:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
5am 70°
6am 71°
7am 71°
8am 74°