U_News in Review - 1.31.12

COLUMBIA - Watch U_News @ 11 for Tuesday, January 31st on-line! We talked about the closing of a post office in Bland, how many hotels are booked for this weekend's Kansas basketball game, whether or not smokers on Medicaid should pay the same amount as those who do, and an update on the Florida primary election.

See the different thumbnails below to click through video segments. U-News airs at 11:00 am CST on KOMU-8. You can watch it on TV or on-line here M-F at www.komu.com/streaming-newscast