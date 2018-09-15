U_News in Review - 2.1.2012

COLUMBIA - Today on U_News @ 11, we talked about DGB's commitment to Mizzou, we talked live with David Wilson of the True False Film Festival, deadly snowfall in Japan, and the one-year anniversary of Snowpocalypse.

See the different thumbnails below to click through video segments. U-News airs at 11:00 am CST on KOMU-8. You can watch it on TV or on-line here M-F at www.komu.com/streaming-newscast.