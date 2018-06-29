U_News in Review - 2.2.2012

COLUMBIA - Today on U_News @ 11, we had breaking news about a large fire in Boonville. We also talked about tuition hike at MU, Missouri primary voting, the sugar tax, and more.

See the different thumbnails below to click through video segments. U-News airs at 11:00 am CST on KOMU-8. You can watch it on TV or on-line here M-F at www.komu.com/streaming-newscast.