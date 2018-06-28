U_News In Review - Mar. 1
Today on U_News@11, we talked about the Columbia Mayor making an annoucement tomorrow about Columbia Regional Airport. Tickets go on sale for the True/False Film Festival. We took you live to the Childrens Miracle Network Radioathon in Columbia and brought you a story about a new phenomena on texting while sleeping. At the social media desk, we also discussed Nathan's Law to regulate in home daycares.
You can watch U_News @ 11 on TV or streaming at this link at 11:00 am Monday - Friday. www.komu.com/streaming-newscast
