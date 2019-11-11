U_News In Review - Mar. 26

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 26 2012 Mar 26, 2012 Monday, March 26, 2012 10:43:00 AM CDT March 26, 2012 in UNews
By: Sarah Hill
loading

COLUMBIA - Monday on U_News we talked about the Columbia Police Department and some changes its making after a third party report had some negative feedback. 

We also discussed Purple Day for epilepsy. How much do you know about epilepsy?

Lastly we showed you a video of a pooch with a certain connection with his owners. 

Here is one of the featured videos in our newscast created by codyleeheyveld:

More News

Grid
List

Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
CENTRALIA — Many girls dream of getting a horse one day. For Gracie Smith, that dream came true today, thanks... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:43:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:18:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in Weather

Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
JEFFERSON CITY - Trees and wreaths filled the halls and rooms of the Goldschmidt Cancer Center Sunday afternoon. The Capital... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
COLUMBIA – Navigating Missouri’s lettered supplemental route system can sometimes feel like trying to navigate a jumbled mess. Instead... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri business owners looking to profit from the state's burgeoning marijuana industry worry they're... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at the 1100... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:25:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a car crash on Highway 63 Saturday evening. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 11:30:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Organization raises awareness about diabetes
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes. "The Diabetes Dash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came together in MU Speaker's Circle to call for justice for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 5:04:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in Centralia will return to work Monday morning with increased wages. A majority... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:47:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:43:08 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn about science through hands-on experiments at the Columbia Public Schools' Planetarium on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
COLUMBIA — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive in a booking cell of the Pettis County Jail Saturday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 2:55:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia apartment fire brings community together
Columbia apartment fire brings community together
COLUMBIA - Fanny Winget and her son Isaac Shapiro were cleaning the house when they heard a fire alarm go... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 1:15:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

New Columbia snow routes aim to plow neighborhoods quicker
New Columbia snow routes aim to plow neighborhoods quicker
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is adding 50 new lane miles of "Third Priority" snow routes on 195 streets this... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 8:08:00 PM CST November 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 39°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
3am 38°
4am 36°
5am 35°
6am 34°