U_News In Review - Mar. 26

COLUMBIA - Monday on U_News we talked about the Columbia Police Department and some changes its making after a third party report had some negative feedback.

We also discussed Purple Day for epilepsy. How much do you know about epilepsy?

Lastly we showed you a video of a pooch with a certain connection with his owners.

Here is one of the featured videos in our newscast created by codyleeheyveld: