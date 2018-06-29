U_News Mission Positive

COLUMBIA - "Mission Positive" is an organization started by an 18 year old in Australia fed up with the world's negativity. It asks people to self compliment themselves by writing that compliment on a sheet of paper and share the photos. U_News @ 11 spoke with creator Claire Allsop live today via a Google Plus Hangout. We asked Allsop what motivated her to start this organization as such a young age. You can share you photos with Claire by emailing missionpositive@hotmail.com or share them with us here. www.komu.com/U_News .