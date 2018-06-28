UAW Locals Reject Chrysler

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

3 more UAW locals reject controversial Chrysler agreement DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - United Auto Workers members at three locals including one in Fenton, Missouri have voted to reject a tentative contract with Chrysler. The votes from Missouri, Ohio and Delaware cast serious doubt that the deal will be ratified. A union hall recording says the contract failed at Local 110 in Fenton, Missouri, which represents 2,900 workers at the South Assembly Plant. The plant makes Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Caravan minivans. Workers at the Fenton's North plant have already rejected the deal. The national vote is expected to be completed sometime next week.