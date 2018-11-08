UAW Vote

WENTZVILLE - Autoworkers at the General Motors plant in Wentzville continue voting today on whether to accept a new contract with GM. A tentative agreement was reached last week between GM and leaders of the United Auto Workers, but approval is necessary from the rank-and-file. Voting began yesterday. About 74-thousand union workers across the country will vote on the four-year deal that includes promises of new products at 16 assembly plants and a union-run trust funded by the company that would be responsible for future retiree health care costs. UAW officials said the balloting should be counted nationwide by Wednesday. The tentative deal came after a two-day national strike.