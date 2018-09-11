Uber driver stabbed in neck in suburban St. Louis

ST. ANN (AP) — An Uber driver in suburban St. Louis is hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck during a carjacking.

KMOV-TV reports that the crime happened Sunday afternoon in St. Ann. Police say a 47-year-old Uber driver was dropping off three passengers. After two got out, a 17-year-old remained inside the car and demanded that the driver get out.

Police say the suspect stabbed the driver when he refused to leave the car. The victim ran to a home and called 911.

A short time later, Bridgeton police spotted the stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit. Charges have not yet been filed.

A spokesman for Uber called the attack "deeply troubling."