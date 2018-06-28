Uber, Lyft look to Missouri lawmakers to bypass city rules

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — City regulators are trying to persuade Missouri lawmakers not to replace local regulations regarding ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

Those two businesses have endorsed legislation in the House that would replace stricter rules in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia with statewide regulations.

Jim Ready is the manager of Kansas City's Regulated Industries Division. He said it's important for regulations to address each city's specific needs.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission has already sued Uber over allegations the companies' drivers are not complying with the city's licensing rules. Regulators say those rules are for public safety.

An Uber representative said more uniform regulations would allow the company to expand out of the state's metropolitan regions. Uber says its internal policies are sufficient to ensure customer safety.