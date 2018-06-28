Uber reaches agreement with Kansas City to keep company in city

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A new agreement will keep Uber running in Kansas City.

Uber threatened earlier in April to leave Kansas City because of regulations proposed by city officials. But negotiations led to a new proposal approved by the council Thursday. It will reduce proposed fees for individual Uber drivers. In return, Uber agreed to provide background check information on its drivers.

The negotiations included representatives of ride-hailing service company Lyft and the Kansas City Transportation Group, which has traditional taxis and zTrip.

The Kansas City Star reports Thursday's vote ends nearly a year of discussions as city officials tried to write regulations acceptable to traditional taxi companies and new technology transportation companies.