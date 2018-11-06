UCM Plans Celebration as it Snuffs Out Tobacco

WARRENSBURG (AP) - The University of Central Missouri is planning a celebration as it begins to snuff out tobacco use.

The celebration is planned for Thursday afternoon at the school in Warrensburg.

Under the policy, tobacco will be prohibited on campus grounds and in all university-controlled buildings, including residence halls and apartments. Tobacco use also will be barred in university-owned or leased vehicles. There are a handful of exceptions, such as parking lots during public events.

Banned tobacco products include cigarettes, pipes, cigars, hookah/water pipes and chewing tobacco.

The campus won't begin taking disciplinary action until July.