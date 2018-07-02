UCM Radio Station to be Transferred to KCPT

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Kansas City Public Television is buying the license to operate the University of Central Missouri's campus radio station for $1.1 million.

The university and KCPT said this week that the ownership switch will take effect later this year, pending Federal Communications Commission approval. The announcement came after the Warrensburg school's Board of Governors signed off on the transfer last week.

The campus station, KTBG, operates on the 90.9 FM frequency. Besides purchasing the rights to operate on that frequency, KCPT also plans to spend $600,000 for improvements. They'll include tower upgrades so KCPT can reach a larger audience.

KCPT has agreed to offer internships to university students and air some programming produced by the university's public television station, KMOS-TV.

KCPT says the acquisition marks its first radio endeavor.