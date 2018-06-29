UConn-Missouri agree to home-and-home series

By: The Associated Press

STORRS, Connecticut (AP) - Connecticut and Missouri have agreed to a home-and-home football series, the first meetings between the programs.

The schools announced Thursday that UConn will visit Columbia, Missouri on September 19, 2015 and the teams will play September 23, 2017 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The agreement completes the Huskies out-of-conference schedule for both seasons. UConn already has games scheduled with Villanova, Army and at BYU next season.

They will play Massachusetts, Holy Cross and at Virginia in 2017. The Huskies 2016 non-conference slate includes games with Maine, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Missouri adds UConn to a non-conference schedule next season that also includes Southeast Missouri State and at Arkansas State.

UConn has a 2-2 record against current teams in the Southeastern Conference.