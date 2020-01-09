Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash

4 hours 2 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 9:45:51 AM CST January 09, 2020 in News
By: Faith Karimi, Vasco Cotovio, Artemis Moshtaghian and Tara John, CNN

(CNN) -- New details are emerging about Wednesday's plane crash in Iran as investigators hunt for clues as to what brought down a Ukrainian-operated Boeing 737 minutes after takeoff in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

A Ukrainian official said Thursday that multiple potential causes for the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were being investigated, including terrorism, a missile strike, or catastrophic engine failure.

The development came as an initial report by the Iranian Civil Aviation said the jetliner was on fire before it crashed. The Iranian report, citing witnesses, said the plane also changed directions after a problem and turned back toward the airport.

Ukraine's National Security and Defence council chief, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Facebook that a meeting was taking place Thursday with Iranian authorities, where various causes behind the crash were "being studied," including a theory that the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

Other theories under consideration are whether there were technical problems with one of the plane's engines that caused it to explode, whether the plane could have collided with a drone or "other flying object," or whether any technical problems with the plane's engine that caused it to explode, or whether there was an explosion inside the plane.

Conflicting claims about potential causes for the disaster began hours after the crash, when Iranian state media blamed technical issues and Ukraine ruled out rocket attacks. Within hours on Wednesday, officials in both countries had walked back those initial statements.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) defended its record on Wednesday, saying that given the level of the flight crew's experience, it was highly unlikely the crash was the result of error. This is the carrier's first crash. UIA was founded in 1992, a year after Ukraine's independence from Moscow.

Tehran's airport is complicated and the pilots required several years of training to use it, said UIA President Yevhenii Dykhne. The captain had 11,600 hours of flying on a Boeing 737 aircraft while the pilot had 12,000 hours on the aircraft.

The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the killing of its general, leading to speculation over the timing of the incident.

A fireball in the sky

The Boeing 737 took off early Wednesday. It was headed to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev with 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Witnesses have described seeing a fireball in the sky before the plane crashed. Images of the wreckage show charred parts of the plane strewn over a field.

The victims are from several nations, including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, Ukrainian officials said.

The loss has led to emotional scenes at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev on Thursday, where mourners lay flowers at a makeshift memorial in the arrivals hall.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

Iran refuses to work with US

As authorities work to determine the cause of the crash, tensions between the United States and Iran are threatening to complicate the investigation.

Hostilities between Tehran and Washington have escalated after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing American troops. The missiles were in retaliation for a US strike that killed Iran's top commander, Qasem Soleimani, on Iraqi soil last week.

While it's unclear whether the incidents are related to the plane crash, tensions between the two adversaries are spilling over to the investigation.

Searchers have found the plane's black boxes -- a cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder -- which could offer crucial evidence about what happened to the plane leading up to the crash, the Tehran prosecutor told Iranian state media.

But Iranian officials don't plan to share information from the black boxes with the plane's manufacturer, US company Boeing, as is usual in crash investigations.

"We will not give the black box to the manufacturer or America," Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The US will not be involved at any stage of the investigation, he said.

Under international rules, Iran is responsible for the investigation, but Ukraine should participate in the probe as the state of registry and state of operator. So should the US as the state of design and manufacture of the Boeing aircraft.

There's no way Iran could refuse to work with Boeing and do justice to the investigation, Former FAA chief of staff Michael Goldfarb said.

"They have to work with Boeing. Boeing has all the data, owns all the drawings and designs, they have the engineers, they know the plane," he said.

Plane is a predecessor to the 737 Max

The Boeing 737-800 jet had been in service for about three and a half years, according to FlightRadar 24. It suggests the crash happened within minutes after takeoff, and the plane had climbed to an altitude of nearly 8,000 feet before the aircraft's data suddenly disappeared.

That is "very unusual" and suggests a "catastrophic" incident, as opposed to engine failure, Goldfarb said.

An airliner should be able to keep flying even if one engine fails, which means pilots normally have time to communicate and recover the aircraft.

The Boeing 737-800 is a predecessor to the company's 737 Max, which has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo (AP) - Missouri State is looking for a new football coach. The school says it is parting ways... More >>
28 minutes ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in Sports

US increasingly believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airline by accident
US increasingly believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airline by accident
(CNN) -- The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, according to multiple US... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST January 09, 2020 in Top Stories

Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash
Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash
(CNN) -- New details are emerging about Wednesday's plane crash in Iran as investigators hunt for clues as to what... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 9:45:51 AM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition
Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition
CAMDEN COUNTY - One person is dead and two are in serious condition after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 7:41:00 AM CST January 09, 2020 in Top Stories

CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested a man for stealing a rental car and running from officers. According to... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 9:45:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Jefferson City school district proposes solutions to overcrowding
Jefferson City school district proposes solutions to overcrowding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District held a meeting at West Elementary School Wednesday night to present solutions... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 8:23:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 7:30:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in Weather

Police continue search in Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge
Police continue search in Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge
COOPER COUNTY - Law enforcement continued its search for Mengqi Ji Elledge in the area surrounding the Lamine River Wednesday.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:40:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Hawley comments on recent Middle East developments
Hawley comments on recent Middle East developments
COLUMBIA - US Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he continues to support President Donald Trump's foreign policy toward countries... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:27:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers gavel in Spring legislative session
Missouri lawmakers gavel in Spring legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY- Lawmakers came back to the capitol Wednesday for the start of the legislative session with a long agenda... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:20:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges
Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Twenty-five dogs, 1 cat rescued from hoarding situation after owner dies
Twenty-five dogs, 1 cat rescued from hoarding situation after owner dies
HICKORY COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued more than two dozen dogs and one... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 2:14:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Public forum for medical marijuana vaping issues
Public forum for medical marijuana vaping issues
JEFFERSON CITY - The state take is taking steps to develop its regulations on medical marijuana vaping products. The... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 2:00:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

CPD investigates armed robbery at United Credit Union
CPD investigates armed robbery at United Credit Union
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded late Tuesday afternoon to a report of armed robbery at the United Credit Union on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 1:47:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Parson speaks about state's future, looks at 2019 successes
Parson speaks about state's future, looks at 2019 successes
COLUMBIA – Ahead of the start of the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session, Gov. Parson shared his aspirations for Missouri’s future... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing 176 on board
Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing 176 on board
(CNN) -- Investigators were scrambling Wednesday to determine the cause of a crash that killed all 176 people on board... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 10:08:58 AM CST January 08, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Trump to address nation after Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for Soleimani's death
UPDATE: Trump to address nation after Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for Soleimani's death
(CNN) -- Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops Wednesday local time in retaliation... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Tuesday, January 07, 2020 10:43:00 PM CST January 07, 2020 in News

Holts Summit announces end of recycling services
Holts Summit announces end of recycling services
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city announced Monday its intention to remove the community recycling bins located at Greenway Park after... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Tuesday, January 07, 2020 7:37:00 PM CST January 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
2pm 60°
3pm 60°
4pm 59°
5pm 58°