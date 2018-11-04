Ultimate Grilling Experience

Mrs. Baird's Ultimate Smoker and Grill is everything in its name.

The Ultimate Smoker and Grill sits 55 feet long and can stretch up to 80 feet long when it is attached to its truck.

When fully loaded, the grill can hold up to 71,000 lbs. of food. The surface of the grill is 40 sq. feet and can support 500 hamburgers and 1,000 hotdogs.

The smoker can hold up to 2,500 lbs. of meat and uses wood and charcoal as fuel for the fire.

Elizabeth Watters explained the process of how to make one of their famous breakfast sandwiches. The grillers start out by making a hole in the top bun and then cooking an egg in the center. On the other bun, they add cheese, sausage, or Canadian bacon. Then, it's all put together and sprinkled with the love rub special seasoning and ready to serve.

The grill is on a Big 12 tailgate tour and will be at the Mizzou/Texas A&M game tomorrow.

The Ultimate Smoker and Grill will also be at Schnuck's on Forum Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.