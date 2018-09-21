UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a resolution Friday supporting the University of Missouri-Columbia's efforts to double research funding and expand research support.

The curators also restated that the Translational Precision Medical Complex (TPMC) at MU is its highest capital funding project.

David Steelman, chair of the Board of Curators, said strong research programs encourage innovation and create new jobs in the state.

"Mizzou has remarkable resources at its disposal, such as the nuclear reactor and the combination of sciences and humanities expertise, that create a broad foundation for research growth," he said in a press release. "This is not just a priority aimed at the university, this is a priority for our state."

In the resolution, the board recognized that MU is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), an important part of the University of Missouri System, and is one of 17 universities in the nation that serves as both a land-grant university and a Carnegie doctoral university (with highest research activity).

"In a recent economic development study, an external researcher found that Mizzou has a $3.9 billion annual impact on the state’s economy," MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said. "Additionally, undergraduate, graduate and professional students have the ability to work alongside world-renowned researchers while collaborating across multiple fields due to our distinctive collection of disciplines."

The board's resolution directs UM System President Mun Choi and Cartwright to take all reasonable and appropriate actions to strengthen MU's standing as a national research institution.

"The strength of MU resonates through the UM System and the state of Missouri," Choi said. "This resolution by the curators provides us with clear direction for MU's future. Now, more than ever, we are poised and ready to be the university that helps solve grand challenges facing the state and nation."

Steelman said, "by dedicating our efforts toward building the TPMC, we are positioning the University of Missouri-Columbia to benefit the state and to develop life-saving cures to patients around the world."