UM Board of Curators announces Melissa Click's termination

2 years 5 months 4 days ago Thursday, February 25 2016 Feb 25, 2016 Thursday, February 25, 2016 2:17:00 PM CST February 25, 2016 in Top Stories
By: Kaitlin Rounds and Kolbie Satterfield, KOMU 8 Reporters and Amber Smith, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced they terminated Melissa Click at a conference call with media Thursday afternoon.

After the announcement, the University of Missouri released the following statement below :

Pam Henrickson, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, released the following statement today:

Last week, the Board of Curators received the investigative report detailing the relevant facts surrounding recent conduct by MU assistant professor, Dr. Melissa Click.  On January 27, the board authorized an investigation so it could determine whether additional discipline for Dr. Click was appropriate.

Investigators reviewed relevant documents, materials and video recordings, as well as interviewed more than 20 witnesses. Dr. Click was interviewed twice and was represented by counsel on both occasions. When Dr. Click identified witnesses that she thought were relevant, the investigators interviewed - or attempted to interview - each of those witnesses and included their information in the report.

On February 12, Dr. Click was provided a complete copy of the report of the investigation, which included all documents, videos and witness statements gathered during the investigation and was offered the opportunity to submit a written response. Her response was received on February 19, after which the board received the report from investigators, including Dr. Click’s response.

After reviewing the report and Dr. Click’s response, and, after extensive discussion, the board voted last night in executive session to terminate the employment of Dr. Click. She has the right to appeal her termination. The board went to significant lengths to ensure fairness and due process for Dr. Click.

The board believes that Dr. Click’s conduct was not compatible with university policies and did not meet expectations for a university faculty member. The circumstances surrounding Dr. Click’s behavior, both at a protest in October when she tried to interfere with police officers who were carrying out their duties, and at a rally in November, when she interfered with members of the media and students who were exercising their rights in a public space and called for intimidation against one of our students, we believe demands serious action.

The board respects Dr. Click’s right to express her views and does not base this decision on her support for students engaged in protest or their views.  However, Dr. Click was not entitled to interfere with the rights of others, to confront members of law enforcement or to encourage potential physical intimidation against a student.

Together as a university community, we must move forward from the events of the fall.  The board will continue to engage in productive and meaningful conversations with student and campus leaders to facilitate communication, transparency and to address issues brought to the forefront.

Statement from University of Missouri-Columbia Interim Chancellor Hank Foley:

The process the Board of Curators used to reach a determination about Dr. Click’s employment at the university is not typical—but these have been extraordinary times in our university’s history, and I am in complete agreement with the board that the termination of Dr. Click is in the best interest of our university. Her actions in October and November are those that directly violate the core values of our university. I can assure you—as Board Chairwoman Henrickson noted—that there has been fairness in this process and investigation.

Finally, I personally would like to reiterate my commitment to ensuring a university community where we ALL feel valued and heard. Work is already underway—with much more to come. In the meantime, I, too, look forward to meaningful conversations ahead.

Reaction from the Missouri Press Association

KOMU 8 News sat down with the Missouri Press Association Executive Director Doug Crews following Click's resignation. He said his first reaction was that he was not surprised by her dismissal and that it was going to happen.

"I think as an individual that what occurred was so damaging to this university in so many ways, I think this is probably the best outcome for the university and for the Columbia community."

Crews also said he hopes the board of curators followed the process to formally dismiss Click. He said he hopes the university can move forward in a positive way. Crews said he thinks her dismissal will also help with the Missouri legislature. The Missouri Press Association is 100 percent supportive of First Amendment rights of student journalists.

Timeline

October 10, 2015 – Dr. Click blocks Homecoming parade and gets into confrontation with CPD

November 9, 2015 – Click attempts to exclude people from public spaces on Carnahan Quadrangle; attempts to prohibit Tim Tai and other media from covering event; knocks MU student Mark Schierbecker’s camera ajar and calls for “muscle” to remove him from area

January 25, 2016 – City Prosecutor brings charge against Click for assaulting Schierbecker

January 27, 2016 – Board of Curators suspends Click and orders investigation to determine whether additional discipline is appropriate

January 28, 2016 – Bryan Cave law firm commences investigation

February 4, 2016 – Board of Curators schedules a meeting for February 24, 2016

February 12, 2016 – Bryan Cave completes investigation and provides investigative report to Click for response 

February 19, 2016 – Click provides response to investigative report

February 20, 2016 – Investigative report and Click’s response provided to board of curators

February 22, 2016 – Public Notice of board meeting for February 24, 2016

February 24, 2016 – Board meeting and vote

February 25, 2016 – Announcement

To access the complete investigative report and accompanying files, please visit the following links:

More News

Grid
List

New Cedar Ridge Elementary School opens its doors
New Cedar Ridge Elementary School opens its doors
COLUMBIA - Excited faculty, students and parents filled the halls of the new Cedar Ridge Elementary School at its dedication... More >>
47 minutes ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:53:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Hazing and drinking targeted in new report on MU Greek life
Hazing and drinking targeted in new report on MU Greek life
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released a new report Tuesday with recommendations aimed at drinking and hazing in the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Shelter needs help caring for dozens of animals rescued from abuse, neglect
Shelter needs help caring for dozens of animals rescued from abuse, neglect
FULTON - The Grabb Animal Shelter needs donations to help care for more than 100 animals surrendered to Fulton Police... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:07:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

New program combats opioid epidemic; provides peer coaches, withdrawal drugs
New program combats opioid epidemic; provides peer coaches, withdrawal drugs
COLUMBIA - The average life expectancy in Missouri is dropping for the first time in generations. "Overdoses from opioids... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Expert rider talks about safety after fatal crash
Expert rider talks about safety after fatal crash
COLUMBIA - Ron Schieferdecker has been riding motorcycles since he was eight years old. The Mid-America Harley-Davidson general sales manager... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:28:35 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

McCaskill proposes changes to duck boat safety
McCaskill proposes changes to duck boat safety
WASHINGTON - Senator Claire McCaskill proposed legislation to improve duck boat safety on Tuesday, following the death of 17 people... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Former law enforcement officer charged with statutory sodomy
Former law enforcement officer charged with statutory sodomy
MONITEAU COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged a former law enforcement officer with statutory sodomy following an investigation by the Department... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:21:31 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Principal suing Columbia Public Schools over alleged discrimination
Principal suing Columbia Public Schools over alleged discrimination
COLUMBIA - The principal at West Middle School filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools on July 26, accusing the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:05:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'
Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy." Speaking Monday on Fox News' " OBJECTified ,"... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

First sentencing set in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
First sentencing set in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
A former Penn State University fraternity brother faces sentencing Tuesday for his role in the alcohol-fueled death of a pledge.... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 8:10:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash
Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Huge sculptures of sea life are dotted about New Orleans' aquarium and zoo , all of... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:18:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Law enforcement believe missing 4-year-old in Moniteau County
UPDATE: Law enforcement believe missing 4-year-old in Moniteau County
WARSAW - Police searched an open field Monday morning after someone reported a woman and a child walking through it.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City city council meets for budget discussion
Jefferson City city council meets for budget discussion
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City City Council met Monday to discuss the mayor-approved 2019 budget and get feedback from... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 8:06:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Fatal crash on Highway 63 kills woman, hurts 15-year-old driver
Fatal crash on Highway 63 kills woman, hurts 15-year-old driver
BOONE COUNTY - One person is dead and another injured after a car crashed into Bonne Femme Creek at Highway... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 8:05:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Missouri's only special education PTA gets started in Columbia
Missouri's only special education PTA gets started in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia will be the only city with a special education parent teacher association in Missouri. Como SEPTA... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 7:44:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot intruder was "justified"
Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot intruder was "justified"
MILLER COUNTY - Miller County's prosecutor says a homeowner was justified when they shot an intruder last week. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 5:04:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Man killed when motorcycle collides with truck on Business Loop 70
Man killed when motorcycle collides with truck on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver was killed when he struck a truck in north Columbia Monday. Police said 50-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 4:22:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 80°
8pm 77°
9pm 72°
10pm 71°