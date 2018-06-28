UM Board of Curators elects two officers for 2016

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators elected two officers Friday for the upcoming 2016-2022 term.

Pam Henrickson from Jefferson City was elected as the chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators. Maurice Graham of St. Louis was elected vice chair. Their terms begin at the start of the year.

Henrickson was appointed to the Board of Curators in 2011. She serves as chair of the audit committee and is a member of the three other committees including the human resources committee.

Graham was appointed to the board in 2015. He is president of a law firm and is the past president of the Missouri Bar Association, the St. Louis Bar Foundation, and the University of Missouri Law School Foundation. Graham has also served as a member and chairman of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee.

Henrickson and Graham were elected during the board's December meeting in St. Louis.

Curators serve six-year terms with three terms expiring every two years.