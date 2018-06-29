UM Board of Curators hears from students at listening session

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators was planning a listening session Friday to hear from students.

"The Board of Curators wishes to hear directly from students on the Columbia campus about the climate experienced by minority students there and the problems and issues raised recently by graduate students," the curators said in a statement.

The meeting was scheduled to be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Reynolds Alumni Center on the MU campus. Some members of the Concerned Student 1950 group expressed concerns on Twitter about the timing of the meeting because Friday was MU's last day of school before Thanksgiving break and several students would not be able to attend.

Student groups who wanted to address the curators had to submit requests by 10 a.m. on Friday.

The curators were not scheduled to take action at Friday's listening session.