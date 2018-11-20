UM Board of Curators ratify changes to sexual misconduct policy

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri Board of Curators has ratified changes to how sexual misconduct and discrimination allegations will be handled on the university system's campuses.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the curators voted Thursday to approve changes first suggested last month by President Tim Wolfe.

The changes include a tentative 60-day period for investigating sexual misconduct allegations and creating a way to deal with students or organizations that are accused of discrimination.

Sexual assault, stalking and dating violence are prohibited under Title IX, the federal anti-discrimination laws.

Wolfe said more than 100 people on the system's four campuses have received training on handling sexual misconduct allegations. He said other mandated reporters will be trained in the future.