UM Board of Curators responds to AAUP's Click concerns

COLUMBIA - The UM Board of Curators responded Thursday morning to the American Association of University Professors about the university's investigation into the termination of former Associate Professor Melissa Click.

The board's response addressed the AAUP's concern that Click did not receive a hearing in front of a faculty body prior to her termination. The AAUP also said firing Click without a hearing went against AAUP policies.

The board said firing Click was "fundamentally consistent with AAUP's statements." Curators said none of the association's statements specify a faculty hearing is required.

Curators explained, that while they usually endorse faculty hearings for mid-term dismissals, they decided it was necessary to act on their own after "university procedures failed to address the seriousness of Dr. Click's conduct." The board said it provided Click with fairness and due process.

The board said Click's termination did not concern the core principles of the AAUP, which are the protection of academic freedom and tenure. Click did not have tenure at the time of her dismissal.

Curators said they plan to review existing polices and processes with faculty to ensure any future faculty misconduct will result in a hearing.

The AAUP announced its investigation March 7.

Curators listed many reasons for firing Click on Feb. 24. Some of those reasons include her actions during the MU Homecoming parade and during the Nov. 9 protests on MU campus.