UM Board of Curators to Hold First 2013 Meeting

Kansas City, Mo. - The University of Missouri Board of Curators will convene at UMKC Thursday for its first meeting of 2013.

The board will approve the executive committee and appoint the board standing committee, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Next on the agenda is a review of the three-year budget projections, discussion of 2014 tuition fees and an audit of the 2012 annual report.

The meeting will continue Friday with UM President Tim Wolfe's State of the University Address at 9 a.m. The meeting day with end with a press conference with the board chairman and the UM system administration.

The board will hold its next meeting April 11 and 12 at Missouri S&T.

For the complete agenda, view the UM Board of Curators' website.