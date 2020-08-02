UM Board of Curators will discuss merging Mun Choi's positions

COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss combining the positions of UM System President and Chancellor to a single position.

The board members will discuss alternative options to the merging of positions at the public meeting. The discussion of updating some Title IX regulations to comply with federal regulations is also on the agenda.

Mun Choi is currently holding both positions. He inherited the role of interim chancellor when Alexander Cartwright left in March, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

The special meeting comes during a time of financial crisis for the University. UM System Spokesperson Christian Basi explained combining the positions and responsibilities into one role could save the university nearly $1.5 million.

"Merging the positions of President and Chancellor could inevitably save a significant amount of money," Basi said. "Any additional money saved would provide more resources to where it matters most."

Basi further explained the cost of searching for a new Chancellor would be around $1 million. Additionally, the incentive for a new hire would cost between $400,000 and $500,000.

Combining the two positions was discussed last week's MU Faculty Council with President Mun Choi. During the meeting, it was explained the alternative structure organization would be discussed further at the special board meeting.

Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting over Zoom to participate in the discussion. Basi said he anticipates a lot of discussion surrounding the potential merge of positions.

"We really do think if [people] have the opportunity to watch this meeting you should," Basi explained. "We anticipate good discussion and are looking forward to it."

Basi commented on how a final vote is possible for the meeting, but is not scheduled to take place. If a vote is not taken Tuesday, another meeting will be held at a later date.

The meeting will take place online starting at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The public can continue to send in questions for the UM Board of Curators to discuss in an e-mail.