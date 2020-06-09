UM curators approve risk assessment and audit plans amid COVID-19 uncertainty

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A UM System Board of Curators committee unanimously approved the system's risk assessment and audit plans for the upcoming year Tuesday, shifting focus to emerging risks and concerns due to COVID-19.

While traditionally the system has handled internal audits and risk assessments annually and on a more gradual basis, the pandemic's "immediate risks to the financial health and business model" have resulted in plans for fiscal year 2021 that are frequently evaluated and adjusted, according to the plans.

"There is no silver bullet" to minimizing COVID-19's impact on the system, according to a report detailing its effects on risk assessment. That report includes 17 potential emerging risks to the system, including supply chain management, adjusted operations, remote technology, privacy concerns, enrollment and a number of issues related to MU Health Care.

The system's prioritized audits and assessments will be reevaluated every 60 to 90 days as leadership continues to make changes throughout the year, according to the plans.

Those changes include consolidating administrative duties, expanding online learning and evaluating program offerings, highlighting the fact that the pandemic has impacted "what and how we do work" for the foreseeable future, according to UM Chief Audit Executive Michelle Piranio.

Those reevaluation windows roughly line up with the system's plans to adjust its budgets every quarter, a plan outlined by UM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp in May.

UM's approved ethics and compliance plan also outlines avenues that employees can take to report issues in the workplace, stating that "in this current environment, whistleblowing activity is on the rise."