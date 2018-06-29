UM Curators Discuss Tuition Increase

KANSAS CITY - UM System Curators met Thursday for the first part of a two-day meeting to discuss a proposed tuition increase that would affect all four UM system campuses.

According to the proposal, MU would see a 7.5 percent increase, Missouri S&T at Rolla would see the greatest increase of 9 percent, the St. Louis campus would see an 8.2 percent increase and UMKC would see a 3 percent hike.

According to sources with the curators' office, Thursday was mostly scheduled to be committee meetings.

Students on the MU campus are apprehensive about the changes. One freshman from Illinois had worries about what this means for students from outside Missouri.

"I know that they sometimes need to increase tuition. 7.5 is a lot, especially when a lot of kids are paying out of state rates," Natasha Jenkins, MU student, said.

MSA President Xavier Billingsley went to the meeting this afternoon to see what was happening.

This student organization is expecting the curators to vote Friday on the increases.