UM Curators OK Tuition Hike

The Board of Curators approved a 5% tuition increase at its meeting Friday in Rolla. President Elson Floyd said Gov. Blunt's proposed 2% increase in state funding for the four campuses permitted this year's lower tuition hike.

"We will look at our administrative structure to make sure we are reducing costs anyway we can," Floyd said, "that we become more efficient in the delivery of the highest-quality education."

The 5% increase will add almost $11 for every credit hour, so an average 15-credit semester will cost another $324.

Education costs paid by students have increased as state funding for higher education has decreased. In 2000, students paid 35% of the cost of education, while the state provided 55%. Five years later, students paid 45% while the state paid 39%.