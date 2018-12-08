UM curators to announce new president Wednesday

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Board of Curators will announce its pick for UM System president at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The position, which governs all four university campuses, has been vacant since racially-charged protests last November triggered the resignation of UM President Tim Wolfe and MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin.

Mike Middleton, a law professor at the Columbia campus, is currently serving as interim president.

The conference will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.