UM Curators to hold Special Meeting

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri curators will hold a closed meeting at 10am Friday on the MU campus. The subject matter of the meeting is unknown but board members are following regulations of a meeting relating to matters of confidential or privileged communications, the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of a particular personnel, or identifiable personnel records.

UM President Gary Forsee has been on leave of absence since Mid-December because of his wife's diagnosis with cancer. He also handed over temporary authority to General Council Steve Owens. At the time of Forsee's leave, board members told KOMU they were unsure how long he'd be gone.

MU's spring semester begins January 18th and many are wondering if Friday's meeting involves an announcement on Forsee's future.

A news conference will follow the curator's meeting.