UM Curators to Interview President Candidates

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The University of Missouri Board of Curators will meet tomorrow in St. Louis to interview candidates for president of the four-campus system. Curators will meet at the Renaissance Suites Hotel and are immediately expected to go into closed session for the interviews. Elson Floyd left Missouri in April to become president of Washington State University. The first choice to replace him rejected the job in June to join a private company. Last month, curators chairman Don Walsworth said the plan was to narrow the list of finalists to three to five candidates. The university did not say how many candidates would be interviewed in St. Louis. The names of the finalists have not been announced.