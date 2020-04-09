UM Curators to Interview President Candidates
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The University of Missouri Board of Curators will meet tomorrow in St. Louis to interview candidates for president of the four-campus system. Curators will meet at the Renaissance Suites Hotel and are immediately expected to go into closed session for the interviews. Elson Floyd left Missouri in April to become president of Washington State University. The first choice to replace him rejected the job in June to join a private company. Last month, curators chairman Don Walsworth said the plan was to narrow the list of finalists to three to five candidates. The university did not say how many candidates would be interviewed in St. Louis. The names of the finalists have not been announced.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Jessica Corradini of Verona, Italy, has been baking bread -- mostly sourdough -- for a couple years. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Stores are scrambling to protect their workers from coronavirus. Some have begun taking employees' temperatures to keep... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing veterinarians to change their daily operations. Dr. Leah Cohn works at the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of the Missouri Health Department says he's directing medical professionals to provide racial... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The hotel industry has taken a massive hit as people continue to abide by stay-at-home orders during the... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are heroes rescuing others from these tough times. A South Kansas City grocery store... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police believe no one is injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night. Police... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Executive Director Lindsay Lopez about the growing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 continues to change daily life, many people are turning to their faith for solace. But... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s health chief said Wednesday that he is directing medical professionals to provide racial data about... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel in Boonville has temporarily shut down business operations and implemented furloughs... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The road to recovery from addiction can be hard. Now COVID-19 is bringing more challenges to those fighting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson is continuing to address the daily changes happening in Missouri due to COVID-19. On... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City and county officials gave an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday during a virtual press conference. Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made changes to its day-to-day operations since the "Stay Home Order" went into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues Festival mourned the loss of famed sing-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday due to... More >>
in