UM curators vote to give President Choi authority on COVID-19 decisions

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted Monday to give System President Mun Choi temporary authority for decisions made in connection to the COVID-19 situation.

Shortly after the vote, Choi approved a policy allowing employees who can't telework to use up to 30 days of sick leave to care for family due to school or daycare closures. Employees can also use vacation time for this purpose. Those without accrued vacation can take up to 15 days of leave before it is accrued.

“We are facing challenging times, but we are fortunate to have strong and steady leadership at Missouri’s public research university system,” said Julia Brncic, chair of the UM Board of Curators, in a news release. “Time is of the essence, and this vote allows President Choi to take swift and decisive actions that are in the best interests of our students, faculty and staff.”

You can find other information on the new leave policy here.