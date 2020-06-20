UM curators weigh combining system president and MU chancellor roles

11 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News
Source: Columbia Missourian
By: Galen Bacharier

COLUMBIA —The UM System Board of Curators is considering combining the positions of system president and MU chancellor, a move that would significantly affect the system's governing structure and priorities.

The board was faced with six potential models for restructuring in its meeting Friday, four of which included the consolidation of the system president and MU chancellor roles. Some of the models also included significant consolidations, and two of them would see a fully integrated system centered around the MU campus, also referred to as a "flagship model."

Conversations around the matter had been happening for some time, several curators said during the meeting, but the topic has escalated as COVID-19 and other circumstances have created a dire financial situation, forcing UM and other universities to consider significant changes.

The board is expected to vote on the decision during its meeting July 28, chair Julia Brncic said.

Choi's significant power

The four models would remove the interim designation from Mun Choi as MU chancellor. They would unite that position and his permanent role as UM System president "more or less permanently," said Terry MacTaggart, a senior consultant at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, who presented the models to the board Friday.

Those models, called models C, D, E and F, all see varying levels of consolidation within the university, according to the presentation.

  • Model C combines Choi's positions but limits other consolidations throughout the system.
  • Model D combines Choi's positions and also makes "substantial consolidations" throughout the system.
  • Models E and F overhaul the system's structure significantly, with overall administrative structure bleeding into individual campuses' leadership.
  • In model F, chancellors would be given new titles as "system vice presidents." 

Other universities use a similar power structure with a combined chief executive heading the system and the main campus, including the South Carolina, Hawaii, Houston and Minnesota systems, according to Rich Novak, another senior consultant at the association of governing boards.

Models A and B would keep the present structure, in which a UM System president oversees chancellors on all four campuses, though model B would see substantial consolidations throughout the system.

Models C through F, if implemented, would give Choi unprecedented power within the system, directly overseeing the flagship campus and supervising the other three.

He has been UM System president since March 2017 and interim MU chancellor since March of this year, when former Chancellor Alexander Cartwright left for the University of Central Florida.

Concerns going forward

Several university leaders said they are concerned about changing the structure not because of Choi's abilities but because of a future person in that role.

"Let's not make decisions based on Mun," said C. Mauli Agrawal, chancellor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Curator Darryl Chatman also emphasized the need to make changes based on the system's circumstances rather than "Choi's ability."

"We're making this decision for future presidents as well," Chatman said.

MacTaggart and Novak outlined the pros and cons of the choice to consolidate. Although Choi has broad support from administrators across campuses, they said, future presidents may struggle with a position that has so many responsibilities.

Choi is facing criticism from MU students, however, after he and the board decided recently to keep a bronze sculpture of Thomas Jefferson on campus after student requests to remove it.

Consolidating the positions also removes the "historic balance of power" within the system, Novak said, as the MU chancellor directly controls the Columbia campus' operations while the president provides oversight.

However, consolidation would also eliminate the potential for "structural conflicts" between those two positions.

"I have been told that (conflict) has been a problem before with the system we have been under," said Curator Greg Hoberock, though he didn't specify between which individuals that conflict took place.

MacTaggart and Novak suggested several structures that could provide relief to the top position, including a chief operating officer for either the system or for the MU campus that would handle the burden of administrative duties.

Unequal campuses

Such restructuring, while aimed at saving money and providing more straightforward leadership, could also weaken the stature of the system's other three campuses in St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla. Several university leaders addressed that.

"I don't know whether the solution is consolidating the two positions or remaining separate," said Mohammad Dehghani, chancellor of the Missouri University of Science & Technology. "We have alums that for 100-plus years have had this notion that we are not viewed equally or viewed well. They hesitate. 'I'd like to write a check to Missouri S&T and not the UM System,' they say."

Curator David Steelman affirmed that sentiment, saying that "we have major donors who think S&T would be better off if the system didn't exist."

University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor Kristin Sobolik emphasized that all four campuses are unique and would not necessarily benefit from a flagship or fully integrated model.

"Diversity is a strength," she said.

The potential restructuring comes with a host of issues surrounding implementation, the consultants repeatedly emphasized, including potential confusion, transition costs and the realities of Missouri's political situation. Steelman said it was "probably wise" to consult with political figures prior to any decision-making.

Despite those issues, the restructuring comes at a time of unprecedented financial problems, MacTaggart said. He said it was "a credit to this board" that they were "stepping out on these issues."

"Do you think you're honestly recognizing the immensity of the financial problems on your doorstep and the need to address it?" he said. "This is not business as usual, and it ain't going to go back to normal anytime soon."

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: One person injured in Douglass Park shooting Friday night
UPDATE: One person injured in Douglass Park shooting Friday night
COLUMBIA - One person is injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Douglass Park on Friday night. "At... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 9:33:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Local black-owned businesses highlight Juneteenth celebration
Local black-owned businesses highlight Juneteenth celebration
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of locals gathered at Douglass Park to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday afternoon. The Red, Black &... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 7:13:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

New guidelines in place at Brookside pool after COVID-19 case
New guidelines in place at Brookside pool after COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - After a possible exposure at the Midtown by Brookside pool, employees say there will be new guidelines in... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Columbia police, county prosecutors investigating cases of protestors hit by cars
Columbia police, county prosecutors investigating cases of protestors hit by cars
COLUMBIA — Columbia police forwarded information to the county prosecutor about two separate incidents of protestors hit by vehicles June... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 6:02:15 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in Top Stories

UM curators weigh combining system president and MU chancellor roles
UM curators weigh combining system president and MU chancellor roles
COLUMBIA —The UM System Board of Curators is considering combining the positions of system president and MU chancellor, a... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Rose Music Hall reopens as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
Rose Music Hall reopens as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
COLUMBIA — As the state slowly begins reopening, music venues start to see a light at the end of the... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 4:23:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
COLUMBIA — Hundreds of people gathered across several events in Columbia on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

MU announces new Inclusion, Diversity, Equity vice chancellor
MU announces new Inclusion, Diversity, Equity vice chancellor
COLUMBIA — MU has a new vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, UM system president and interim MU president... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 3:00:45 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Kansas City won't prosecute nonviolent protesters
Kansas City won't prosecute nonviolent protesters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City officials will not pursue misdemeanor charges against those who took part in peaceful street... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
LOUISVILLE (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 1:48:35 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Two adults, two children rescued after kayak trip
Two adults, two children rescued after kayak trip
COLUMBIA— Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Southern Boone County Fire Protection District volunteers rescued four kayakers early Friday morning.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 12:21:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Columbia police investigate shots fired early Friday morning
Columbia police investigate shots fired early Friday morning
COLUMBIA — Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive just after 12:30... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 12:08:12 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official
City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced that it will declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day Friday morning. ... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City hosts first large gathering since COVID-19 relaxed restrictions
Jefferson City hosts first large gathering since COVID-19 relaxed restrictions
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of locals attended the first of four events in downtown Jefferson City on Thursday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:33:00 PM CDT June 18, 2020 in News

Family of Sedalia woman killed by Deputy searching for answers
Family of Sedalia woman killed by Deputy searching for answers
SEDALIA - Five days have passed since a Pettis County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed Hannah Fizer, a Sedalia woman.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:05:00 PM CDT June 18, 2020 in News

Enough conversation to last: Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
Enough conversation to last: Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
COLUMBIA – Friday marks the 155th anniversary of slavery ending in the United States, and Columbia plans to celebrate the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:03:00 PM CDT June 18, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 68°
6am 69°
7am 71°
8am 73°