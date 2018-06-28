UM leaders expected to vote sexual misconduct policy

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri System could soon change how it investigates sexual discrimination, assault and harassment.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the Board of Curators plans to vote during its Oct. 2 and 3 meeting on new rules proposed this week by system President Tim Wolfe.

Pending changes would set a tentative period of 60 days for the school to investigate cases of sexual harassment or discrimination.

Sexual assault, stalking and dating violence are federally prohibited under Title IX.

An executive order signed by Wolfe in April makes almost every employee a mandated reporter of any violations.

The most recent proposed changes would require that those employees promptly report any potential abuse.

Violators could face penalties ranging from a reprimand to expulsion if they're found guilty during an investigation.