UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus

COLUMBIA - A judge granted a joint motion Thursday to drop the University of Missouri and a professor from a lawsuit over allowing guns on campus, thought the lawsuit will continue with the Missouri Attorney General's Office as plaintiff.

Royce Barondes, a law professor at MU, filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and President Mun Choi over its policy regarding guns on campus. University rules bar guns from campus grounds, but Barondes argued it was his constitutional right to keep a gun in a lockbox in his vehicle.

In his ruling Thursday, Judge Jeff Harris granted a joint motion - filedby Barondes, Choi and the curators - to drop Barondes' claims, as well as counterclaims by Choi and the curators. He further ruled each side is to pay their own expenses and attorney fees.

UM spokesman Christian Basi confirmed to KOMU 8 News the university reached a settlement with Barondes which won't involve money.

The lawsuit is still scheduled to go to a bench trial in April 2019. In September, Judge Harris ruled the university's rule doesn't conflict with state law.