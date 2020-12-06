COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators voted Sunday on the next steps in creating a new indoor football facility, which would include a full-sized football field.
Specifically, the board approved a feasibility study for the new practice space during its special meeting. The curators have not yet voted to approve the entire project.
MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk said this project has been in the works for a while.
"A full-length indoor practice facility has been on Mizzou Athletics masterplan since at least 2011," Sterk said in the meeting. "I know it was on Coach Pinkel's wishlist, probably when he was hired in 2001."
According to the resolution presented at the meeting Sunday, the only indoor practice space for all MU Athletic field programs is Devine Pavilion. It was built in 1998. The field length inside the pavilion is only 70 yards long. Sterk argued this is one of the main reasons a new football practice facility is needed.
Sterk also said in the meeting that by creating a new indoor practice space for football, other sports will have more frequent access to the indoor turf.
"We're also at a competitive disadvantage not only in football, but also baseball, softball and soccer," Sterk said. "Almost all of our sports utilize indoor space because of our inclement weather."
Now that the board approved the feasibility study, MU will begin pre-design planning for the facility with budgets and report back by Jan. 30.