UM System approves restructured fees, fall tuition hike for 2021 budget

By: Galen Bacharier, Columbia Missourian

The UM System Board of Curators approved a proposal to increase tuition for the 2021 budget year on Thursday morning.

Tuition would increase under the University of Missouri System’s proposed 2021 budget. Also, the system plans to begin restructuring how fees are charged to students at MU and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The proposed budget, nearly $3.4 billion, would raise tuition this fall by 2.3% for students at all four campuses, according to a report presented Monday by UM System Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp. He spoke to the UM System Board of Curators’ Finance Committee in advance of the full board meeting later this week.

The 2.3% increase would bring the per-credit-hour price at MU to $311, up from $299 per credit hour in the 2019-2020 academic year. The raise is equal to the consumer price index, primarily covering inflation, and would provide about $7 million in revenue for MU, spokesperson Christian Basi said.

The only students exempted from the tuition increase would be graduate students at Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla. The report did not explain why these students would be excluded.

The system would join other Missouri campuses in raising tuition this fall: Missouri State University is increasing tuition by 4.6%, Truman State University by 2.4% and Southeast Missouri State University by 2.2%.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have instituted 2% increases for the coming year. Nationwide, many campuses have decided against a tuition increase or have yet to make the call, according to Rapp’s report.

UM is also planning to change how course fees are charged in an effort to making students’ bills easier to predict, which Rapp called a common concern.

“Affordability for us is front and center,” Rapp said. “Predictability falls very quickly behind it.”

Although the tuition rate would be consistent for almost all full-time students, fees would be charged according to a set of tiers based on degree program, Rapp said. This new structure, which would apply to students at MU and the St. Louis campus, would likely be three to five tiers, he said.

Which degree programs would fall into which tier and how those tiers would be determined would be worked out this fall, Rapp said, and would require curators’ approval. He said similar models have been instituted on other campuses, such as Purdue University.

The changes would likely not go into effect until fall 2021, Basi said.

Rapp said the tuition rate would encourage MU and UMSL students to complete degrees quicker, because taking more credit hours would be cheaper than the current system, which charges students different rates based on courses.

However, Rapp said it would be important to oversee how students structure credit hours and include a cap on eligible hours to prevent students from overloading on classes.

This proposed “plateau” tuition model was used by MU from the 1960s until the 1980s, according to Rapp’s presentation. He said he expected the new model to apply to both in-person and online students alike, although the prices on the two modes of learning would differ.

The system is also proposing small increases for supplemental fees, which help fund student services and programs, Rapp said. Where these fees would increase is yet to be determined, though agriculture, business, engineering, health sciences, journalism, nursing and sciences were listed as likely areas. Other research universities, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Tennessee, also implement these supplemental fees.

The committee’s budget review also painted a picture of the system’s financial situation as it navigates the pandemic, resulting in a plan to reevaluate and adjust the budget every quarter.

“Every university in the U.S. will have to rethink how they operate,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “We’re not unique in that situation.”

Since 2015, the system has seen a net decrease of 443 full-time staffers, Rapp said. Included in that decrease are 562 office and administrative support positions and 117 maintenance and transplantation positions. UM has also seen a net decrease of 141 full-time faculty positions since 2015; while it gained 76 nontenure-track faculty, it lost 217 on tenure.

Those numbers, Rapp said, do not include the recent influx of layoffs and other cuts made since the dawn of COVID-19 — as of this past Wednesday, those total 124 layoffs, 2,644 furloughs and 33 contract nonrenewals. As a result, Rapp said he expects the overall number of positions lost will “only go up over time” and “will negatively impact the academic profile of the university.”

Some committee members expressed concern over the system’s recent budgetary actions and policy. Curator David Steelman said he thought that “we probably should have had a lot of this done prior to COVID” and that the board should focus on significant change and action rather than “incremental cost-cutting.” Curator Darryl Chatman focused on the need for a detailed budget to inform the board on how and where money is being spent.

“Sometimes, the devil is in the details,” Chatman said. “And that information is needed when we’re making decisions on cutting programs.”

MU established a committee in May, headed by Provost Latha Ramchand, to recommend cuts and consolidations to academic programs in light of COVID-19’s financial impact.

State appropriations to the system will remain flat after the Missouri General Assembly compromised to restore planned cuts to higher education during the spring legislative session. UM faces a budget shortfall this fiscal year after the state cut over $52 million from the system’s funding.

