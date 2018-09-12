UM System Curators Announce Meeting

ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators executive session will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the University of Missouri- St. Louis campus. According to a news release, the meeting is closed due to "consideration of certain confidential or privileged communications with university counsel."

The board will call the meeting to order beginning at 12 p.m. The Compensation and Human Resources committee will meet at 12:05 p.m. Following this session, the Audit Committee will also meet at 2 p.m.